Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 25 ,2023
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain look regal in traditional ensembles
Ankita Lokhande/Instagram
Ankita Lokhande has posted a series of pictures in a beautiful saree.
The traditional ensemble is from the shelves of Soho Begum.
She accessorised her look with statement jewellery from the house of Soni Sapphire.
Ankita sported light to make and styled her hair in a bun.
She added a pink rose to her bun to accentuate her look.
The actress has also shared pictures with her husband, Vicky Jain.
He looked dashing in an ivory sherwani featuring floral embroidery.
"Elegance is the only beauty that never fades," she wrote while sharing the photos
