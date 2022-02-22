Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah's wedding: Big B, Jaya Bachchan & other stars grace the event
Image: Instagram/@supriyasule
Amitabh Bachchan graced the wedding of Anmol Ambani and Krisha Shah in cream and golden coloured Sherwani.
Image: Instagram/@supriyasule
Abhishek Bachchan was also one of the guests at the wedding. The actor wore a red and golden coloured sherwani and a golden turban.
Image: Instagram/@pinkyreddyofficial
Abhishek Bachchan also posed with fashion designer Sandeep Khosla at the wedding.
Image: Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla
Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda surely won hearts as they looked gorgeous in ethnic ensembles.
Image: Instagram/@shwetabachchan
Hema Malini also graced the wedding in a floral saree. She also posed with Jaya Bachchan for a picture.
Image: Instagram/@supriyasule
Isha Ambani stunned in a pink coloured ethnic outfit at her cousin's wedding. She completed her look with diamond jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@pinkyreddyofficial
Shweta Bachchan could be seen having a good time with her sister-in-law Natasha Nanda.
Image: Instagram/@pinkyreddyofficial