Anne Hathaway giving 'Devil Wears Prada' vibes with latest outfits
Image: Instagram/@annehathaway
Hathaway’s outfit gave off The Devil Wears Prada vibes, the film which still holds a soft spot with fans.
Image: Instagram/@annehathaway
The picture features Hathaway in a glittery co-ord set. She paired a red shimmery top with a striped red and white trouser.
Image: Instagram/@annehathaway
The actor is giving those princess vibes as she can be seen twirling in a custom-made ankle length gown.
Image: Instagram/@annehathaway
Anne looks every bit of dreamy in a gold metallic Azzaro gown, which she once wore in her backyard.
Image: Instagram/@annehathaway
Anne Hathaway lounged poolside in a strapless, corseted silver Vivienne Westwood dress.
Image: Instagram/@annehathaway
In the outfit pic,Hathaway wore a long-sleeved black blazer with a red top. Her smile complemented the whole look.
Image: Instagram/@annehathaway
Anne wore a custom-made lavender off-shoulder gown and she looks mesmerizing.
Image: Instagram/@annehathaway
Hathaway wore a long-sleeve floral printed mini dress with tights and black platform ankle boots.
Image: Instagram/@annehathaway