Another milestone for Rohit Sharma, leads Pollard, Finch in T20I sixes record
Image: BCCI/ICC/ Twitter
Rohit Sharma with 54 sixes currently leads the list of Players with the most sixes as T20I captain in first 25 innings.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard is second in the list with 46 sixes to his name in first 25 innings
Image: Windies Cricket/ Instagram
Australia's ODI and T20I skipper Aaron Finch has hit 36 sixes in his first 25 innings as T20I skipper.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan is the next player on the list having hit 35 sixes in his first 25 innings as T20I skipper.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan is the final name in the list having hit 27 sixes in his first 25 innings as T20I skipper.
Image: Afghanistan Cricket Board/ Twitter