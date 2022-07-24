Aditi Rathi
Jul 24 ,2022
'Ant-Man 3' to 'Captain America: New World Order', here's MCU Phase 5 line-up
'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' will mark Paul Rudd's return to his superhero role and the first film in Phase 5 of MCU. It will release on Feb 17, 2023.
MCU's new miniseries 'Secret Invasion' will debut on Disney+ during Spring 2023.
The third instalment in 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' will hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.
Marvel Studios' original series 'Echo' will stream on Disney+ in Sumer 2023.
The most awaited second season of Tom Hiddleston-starrer web series 'Loki' will stream in Summer 2023.
'The Marvels', which is currently in production, will hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.
Marvel Studios' much-awaited film 'Blade' will arrive in theatres on November 3, 2023.
Another miniseries 'Ironheart' by Marvel Studios will start streaming in Fall 2023.
Marvel Studios will step into the world of witches with 'Agatha: Coven Of Chaos' in Winter 2023.
Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will star in the new web series 'Daredevil: Born Again' in Spring 2024.
Fans will get to witness a new adventure of the new Captain America in 'Captain America: New World Order' on May 3, 2024.
Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' will hit the theatres on July 26, 2024.
