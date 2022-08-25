Nehal Gautam
Aug 25 ,2022
Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan & more celebs make stylish fashion statements around the city
Image: Varinder Chawla
Madhuri Dixit exuded charm as she posed for the paps in a shimmery ethnic outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Anupam Kher donned a cool black t-shirt and paired it with blue jeans while posing for the camera.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan sported a classy checkered grey suit as he stepped out in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport as she arrived to drop her son off.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Maniesh Paul donned a dazzling suit while he was spotted at a set.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Taapsee Pannu made heads turn as she looked snazzy in a floral top with beige-coloured pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sophie Choudry stunned in a pink off-shoulder top with a cool black skirt.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More