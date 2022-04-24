'Anupama: Namaste America' to 'Heropanti 2', list of films, shows releasing next week

The StarPlus show 'Anupama' is set to open a secret chapter of the lead's life in the upcoming show 'Anupama: Namaste America.' The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 25.
Image: Instagram/@disneyplusotstar
Alia Bhatt's hit film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is set to arrive on Netflix on April 26.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Andrew Garfield's 'Under The Banner Of Heaven' is set to arrive on Hulu on April 28, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@underthebannerfx
Netflix show 'Grace And Frankie's final episodes will arrive on the OTT giant on April 29.
Image: Instagram/@graceandfrankie
The second part of Season 4 of the much-beloved series 'Ozark' are also set to arrive on Netflix on April 29.
Image: Instagram/@ozark
Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Runway 34' is set to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022. The film is based on true events.
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Tiger Shroff is set to wow the audience once again in the upcoming film 'Heropanti 2' on April 29.
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff