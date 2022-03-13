'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly's resplendent saree looks
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
Television star Rupali Ganguly has impeccable taste when it comes to donning sarees. The actor looks gorgeous in this bright pink ensemble paired with a contrasting blue blouse.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
The ombre outfit with heavy embroidery, paired with stunning jewellery pieces, is perfect for any festive outing.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
Rupali all smiles as she twirls in her saree. Not to miss the statement nose ring perfectly complementing the look.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
The actor is the epitome of grace in this royal blue saree with motifs all over. The gold jewellery amps up the look flawlessly.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
The white and gold saree with pink borders has been paired with stunning jewellery pieces including the maang tikka.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
The outfit is all things vibrant with beautiful tassel detailing on the sleeves of the blouse. One surely can't miss the simple yet stunning neckpiece and danglers.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
The black and green velvet ensemble, paired with a gorgeous choker and matching earrings, makes Rupali look resplendent.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly