Kriti Nayyar
Aug 02 ,2022
'Anupamaa' stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's adorable glimpses from sets
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
While Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's on-screen chemistry is loved by fans, the 'Anupamaa' stars share a close-knit bond in real life too.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
The actors, who take on the roles of Anupamaa and Anuj, often treat fans with adorable on-set pictures together.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
Rupali looks gorgeous in a sequin black saree, while Gaurav twins with her in a black suit.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
Rupali and Anuj look adorable in this selfie between shots.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
The actors shared a BTS still from one of the wedding festivities aired on the superhit show.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
Rupali dropped this picture earlier this year as she wished her fans on Holi.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
Anupamaa and Anuj's love story in has become an integral part of the show, with fans always rooting for them.
Image: Instagram/ @rupaliganguly
Find Out More