Anushka & Virat's 4-year-long wedding journey in pictures
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
After dating for a few years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 11, 2017. The couple's pink-themed fairytale wedding ceremony took place in Italy.
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli
Virat and Anushka never fail to give away some major couple goals to their fans. The couple's this picture received a lot of love from their fans.
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli
From thick to thin, the couple has always been there for each other. Whether it is defending Virat during some controversies, to cheering up Anushka for her films, the couple never fails to stand up for each other.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Despite their busy schedules, the couple ensures to be with each other on special occasions and festivals. On their first Karwa Chauth, they penned heartfelt notes for each other.
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli
The two went on several vacations post their wedding and still continue to explore new places together.
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli
Both Virat and Anushka often treat their fans with some loved up photos and express their love for each other via social media.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
In August 2020, the couple announced their pregnancy via Instagram. They shared an adorable picture, in which Anushka flaunted her baby bump.
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli
During their pregnancy, the couple shared many adorable pictures as Virat took extreme care of Anushka.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
In January 2021, Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a daughter. They named her Vamika, which means a form of Goddess Durga.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Virat and Anushka are one of the most adored and compatible celebrity couples. They often shower love and express their heartfelt gratitude for having each other.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma