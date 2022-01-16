Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's picture-perfect moments
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli
Anushka Sharma recently penned down an emotional note about her husband and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli after he stepped down as India's Test captain.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The duo often give fans couple goals and definitely did so on New Year 2022 as they smiled from ear to ear and posed together.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dressed in traditional attire and seem to have been caught in an adorable candid moment as they embraced each other.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The couple recently celebrated their 4th anniversary and Anushka Sharma took the opportunity to show fans the goofy side of the duo.
The couple was recently seen in a glorious picture at the beach as they gazed into each other's eyes as the sun set behind them.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The happy couple twinned in black as they wrapped their arms around each other and struck a pose.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The much-loved couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika into the world last year and often share glimpses into their life as a family.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The trio also enjoyed an outdoor picnic and the happy couple was all smiles for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also shared a gorgeous sun-kissed picture that featured them with their daughter.
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli