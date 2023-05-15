Hardika Gupta
May 15 ,2023
Anushka Sharma-Saroj Kohli, Katrina Kaif-Veena Kaushal: Celebs give major Saas-Bahu goals
Anushka Sharma shared a photo with her mother-in-law Saroj Kohli. The photo was from the actress' wedding festivities wherein her mom-in-law is seen dancing.
Alia Bhatt shared a photo featuring Sonia Razdan and Neetu Kapoor to wish them on Mother's day.
Katrina Kaif shared a sweet photo wherin she can be seen hugging her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal.
Athiya Shetty dropped a photo to wish her KL Rahul's mother Rajeshwari Lokesh.
Kiara Advani is "grateful" for her mother-in-law Rimma Kapoor.
Priyanka Chopra wished her mom-in-law Densie with a photo featuring them and her daughter Malti Marie.
Sonam Kapoor wished Anand Ahuja's mom Priya Ahuja with this photo.
