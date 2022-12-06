Kriti Nayyar
Anushka Sharma stuns in retro avatar, leaves fans gushing
Image: Instagram/ @anushkasharma
Anushka Sharma made a cameo appearance in Babil Khan's 'Qala', looking stunning in her retro avatar.
Image: Instagram/ @anushkasharma
The actor starred in the song 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar', leaving fans thrilled with her first big screen appearance after 4 years.
Image: Instagram/ @anushkasharma
Anushka recently shared a series of BTS glimpses from the track on social media
Image: Instagram/ @anushkasharma
Recalling her journey on 'Qala', Anushka mentioned that she 'loved' being a part of the project.
Image: Instagram/ @anushkasharma
Anushka's latest avatar sent netizens gushing over the actor, with many hailing her 'classic Bollywood heroine' vibe.
Image: Instagram/ @anushkasharma
