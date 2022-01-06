Anushka Sharma: Take notes for perfect sunkissed shots from the actor
IMAGE: Instagram/AnushkaSharma
Beating the stress, actor Anushka Sharma posted a flawless picture where she is seen wearing a black buttoned semi-formal attire. Flaunting her hair, she captioned the picture as'-Hair- there- everywhere'.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnushkaSharma
Anushka Sharma who is known for her chirpy nature, looked resplendent by the pool in green as she uploaded some candid shots on Instagram.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnushkaSharma
With the sun shining sweet and the weather looked sweet, actor Anushka Sharma tried her hands-on photography while shining radiantly.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnushkaSharma
Anushka Sharma had uploaded this picture on Instagram and revealed how she is well versed with all the sunspots in her house ow which makes for good pictures.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnushkaSharma
This picture of Anushka Sharma shows how she gets attracted to light and slaws away in style.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnushkaSharma
Another sunkissed picture of Anushka Sharma where she guided her fans about the sun spots in her house accounts for great pictures.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnushkaSharma
Anushka Sharma's pictures for an ad just shows her radiance and how natural she looks in them.
IMAGE: Instagram/ViratKohli