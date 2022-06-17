Anushka Sharma to Kiara Advani: Bollywood stars beat the heat in stylish monokinis
IMAGE: Instagram/AnushkaSharma
Actor Anushka Sharma flaunts her black monokini in this picture which is from her recent vacay to the Maldives.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnushkaSharma
Actor Katrina Kif leaves heart to flutter as she gets summer ready while chilling on a beach in a black monokini.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Actor Karisma Kapoor gives major vacay vibes in this picture as she lookes stunning in black monokini.
IMAGE: Instagram/realkarismaKapoor
Actor Disha Patani who knows how to pull off any outfit in style, looks extremely captivating in this colourful monokini.
IMAGE: Instagram/DistaPatani
Global sensation Priyanka Chopra enjoys one of her vacay as she basks the sun in this yellow monokini.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Actor Kiara Advani chills on one of her vacay to the Maldives while enjoying the weather in white monokini.
IMAGE: Instagram/KiaraAdvani
Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in this orange monokini as she poses underwater.
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Actor Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtaking as she enjoys swimming amid picturesque background during one of her exotic vacay.
IMAGE: Instagram/JanhviKapoor