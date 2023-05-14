Niharika Sanjeeiv
May 14 ,2023
Anushka Sharma to Sanya Malhotra, waistcoats make a fashionable comeback
SonakshiSinha/Instagram
Anushka Sharma sets fashion goals in a striped waistcoat as she steps out on a dinner date with Virat Kohli.
Image: ImTanujSingh/Twitter
Sonakshi Sinha keeps it formal and chic in a white waistcoat.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
Sanya Malhotra promoted her upcoming film Kathal in a powder grey ensemble, which also consisted of a cropped waistcoat.
Image: SanyaMalhotra/Instagram
Radhika Madan is a happy-go-lucky girl in a pink waistcoat and flared pants.
Image: RadhikaMadan/Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill exudes boss vibes in a grey waistcoat paired with matching pants and black heels.
Image: ShehnaazGill/Instagram
