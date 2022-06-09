Anushka Sharma to Taapsee Pannu, Bollywood divas to play sportswoman in upcoming movies
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@taapsee
Anushka Sharma is all set to step into the shoes of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming biopic 'Chakda Xpress.'
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for Mithila Raj's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu.'
Image: Instagram/@tapsee
Saiyami Kher will also play a cricketer in her upcoming sports drama 'Ghoomar.'
Image: Instagram/@saiyami
Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the sports drama 'Mr And Mrs Mahi.'
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Rasika Duggal will portray a volleyball coach in the upcoming film 'Spike.'
Image: Instagram/@rasikaduggal
Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Sheikh will go on a bike road trip to the Himalayas in 'Dhak Dhak.'
Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial