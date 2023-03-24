Hardika Gupta
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show at Indian Sports Honours 2023
Image: Varinder Chawla
The fourth edition of the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai on March 24.
Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma attended the event.
Anushka kept Virat close during their stylish appearance on the red carpet.
Anushka wore an off-shoulder purple gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with black heels. On the other hand, Virat wore a black tuxedo.
The couple was all smiles while posing for the cameras.
Just Anushka looking at her husband in an adorable way.
They make for a picture-perfect couple for these photos.
