Hardika Gupta

Mar 24 ,2023

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show at Indian Sports Honours 2023
Image: Varinder Chawla
The fourth edition of the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai on March 24. Image: Varinder Chawla
Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma attended the event. Image: Varinder Chawla
Anushka kept Virat close during their stylish appearance on the red carpet. Image: Varinder Chawla
Anushka wore an off-shoulder purple gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with black heels. On the other hand, Virat wore a black tuxedo. Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple was all smiles while posing for the cameras. Image: Varinder Chawla
Just Anushka looking at her husband in an adorable way. Image: Varinder Chawla
They make for a picture-perfect couple for these photos. Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More