Simple Vishwakarma
May 27 ,2023
Anushka Sharma vs Kriti Sanon: Actors wear similar Richard Quinn gown to red carpet
Source: @anushkasharma5021/instagram/
Anushka sashayed down the Cannes red carpet like an ivory princess.
Source: @anushkasharma5021/instagram
Meanwhile, Kriti rocked the black version at IIFA ROCKS like a mysterious enchantress.
Source: @IIFA/twitter
Anushka and Kriti accidentally twinned on the red carpet, it was like a fashion collision of ivory and black.
Source: @anushkasharma5021/instagram, IIFA/twitter
Anushka and Kriti not only shared a dress but also a hairstyle.
Source: @anushkasharma5021/instagram
Their sleek hair buns were the perfect cherry on top of their glamorous twinning game.
Source: @IIFA/twitter
The dress Anushka and Kriti wore was a work of art with hand-crafted embroidery and silk taffeta roses designed by Richard Quinn.
Source: @anushkasharma5021/instagram, IIFA/twitter
Anushka’s outfit was all about diamonds and elegance.
Source: @anushkasharma5021/instagram
While Kriti brought a mysterious touch in black.
Source: @kriti.sanon.my.first.love/instagram
The fashion battle was fierce, but who do you think emerged as the winner?
Source: @anushkasharma5021, @kritisduni/instagram
