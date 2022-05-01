Anushka Sharma's birthday: A glimpse into 'PK' star's adorable moments with Virat & Vamika
Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli bonded for life after the duo tied the knot on December 11, 2017. Since then, they have always managed to shell out some major couple goals for their fans.
Image: Instagram@virat.kohli
The couple is currently embracing their parenthood after they welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika Kohli on 11 January 2021.
Image: Instagram@virat.kohli
Virat and Anushka often share glimpses of some heart-melting moments with their little Vamika.
Image: Instagram@virat.kohli
The couple has always tried to maintain privacy and never revealed the little muchkin's face officially, but are active in sharing her adorable glimpses.
Image: Instagram@virat.kohli
Vamika has become an integral part of Anushka and Virat's Instagram as they are often seen spending time with her.
Image: Instagram@anushkasharma
This picture is of the duo's new year celebrations in Africa.
Image: Instagram@anushkasharma