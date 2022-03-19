Anushka Sharma's casual and classy outfits to take inspiration from
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Anushka Sharma often takes the casual yet stylish route with her outfits and gives her fans inspiration for their everyday looks.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
She was seen in a ruffled off-shoulder summer dress as she stepped out with sunglasses and a bold red nail colour.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
She took maternity fashion up a notch when she wore a jumpsuit, with a classic t-shirt and paired it with sneakers.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
She stunned in denim shorts, with which she wore a loose tucked in t-shirt. She took her outfit to the next level with sunglasses, a belt and a pair of hoops.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The Bollywood star opted for a black and white combo, which she gave a casual touch as she added a denim jacket to the mix.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
She opted for a casual and comfortable look as she wore a simple white t-shirt, which she tucked into brown sweat pants.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma