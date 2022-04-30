Anushka Sharma's guide to wearing black; How actor can never go wrong with her style
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Anushka Sharma is all set to celebrate her 34th birthday on May 1, 2022, and recently she shared stunning pictures on her Instagram donning a black tank top teamed with black pants.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The 'Sultan' actor looks uber-cool in her casuals. Anushka donned a black crop paired with black coloured wide-leg denim and a crop denim jacket.
Image: Twitter/@ksjinverse
Anushka Sharma looks breathtaking in this all-black ensemble. She wore a black coloured cut-out backless top with shimmery flared pants.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma.insta
The actor, who will next feature in 'Chakda Xpress', made heads turn in this all-black floor-sweeping gown. The look was accessorised with small earrings.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Anushka wore this semi-formal attire for one of her events. She paired a black waistcoat with a thigh-length blazer and similar coloured pants.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
While promoting her film, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', Anushka donned an ankle-length all-black shiny gown. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail which totally complimented the look.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Anushka Sharma looked nothing less than a diva in this black saree paired with a sleeveless black-coloured blouse.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma