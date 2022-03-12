Anushka Sharma's notable movie roles that garnered immense love from fans
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
'NH10' depicted one of the notable performances of Anushka Sharma. She received several accolades for her stunning performance in the film.
Image: 'NH10' Movie Poster
The actor also garnered appreciation for her role in 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India' in which she was seen opposite Varun Dhawan.
Image: A Still from 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India'
The 2016 musical romantic film, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' featured Anushka Sharma in the lead essaying the role of Alizeh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor's love interest in the film.
Image: A Still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'
She even appeared in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, 'PK' and essayed the role of a journalist. Her promising performance was a hit among her fans.
Image: A Still from 'PK'
Anushka Sharma made her debut in the industry with the blockbuster film, 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and received positive reviews for her stellar performance as Tani.
Image: A Still from 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'
Anushka Sharma's performance as a wrestler in the film, 'Sultan' was lauded by her fans. She was also praised for her Haryanvi accent in the film.
Image: A Still from 'Sultan'