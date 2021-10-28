Anushka-Virat, Varun-Natasha & other secret Bollywood Weddings that left fans surprised
Image: Instagram/ @Varundvn/ @AnushkaViratWedding
Anushka and Virat's nuptials were touted as ‘wedding of the year’. Their fairytale ceremony, which took place in Tuscany, Italy, was announced by the duo on their social media handles, leaving fans thrilled.
Image" Instagram/ @Virat.Kohli
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony earlier this year. The duo didn't announce their wedding, however, the media caught a glimpse of their festivities in Alibaug.
Image: Instagram/ @Varundvn
Neha and Angad dropped a surprise announcement about their nuptials on their social media handles. They tied the knot in 2018, in a solemn Sikh ceremony attended by immediate family and friends.
Image: Instagram/ @Theethniqstore
Dia Mirza surprised her fans with her low-key marriage ceremony with businessman beau Vaibhav. The sunset wedding took place in a residential complex on February 15, 2021.
Image: Instagram/ @LuxuryMyWedding
Ace cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his marriage and pregnancy with fiance Natasa Stankovic in 2020. The surprise came days after Hardik proposed to her on a yacht.
Image: Instagram/ @HardikPandya93
In a surprise post on social media, Yami announced her wedding to 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar in June this year. The intimate ceremony took place in her home town of Bilaspur,
Himachal Pradesh.
Image: Instagram/ @YamiGautam
Bollywood hunk John announced his secret wedding on Twitter. Their nuptials, which took place in the US, were revealed by the star when he referred to his partner as 'Priya Abraham'.
Image: Instagram/ @Priya Runchal