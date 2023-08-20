Digital Desk
Aug 20 ,2023
AP Dhillon, Banita Sandhu make their relationship Instagram official with adorable photos
Banita Sandhu/Instagram
Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon were rumoured to be in dating each other.
However, the actress recently dropped a series of pictures with the singer confirming the dating rumours.
"With me ❤️," read her caption.
Banita wore a red bodycon outfit and tied her hair into a bun.
The actress accessorised her ensemble with chunky earrings.
On the other hand, AP Dhillon wore a black and white suit with shades of red.
He accessorised his look with funky earrings and a silver chain.
A cosy picture of the couple
