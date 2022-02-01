AP Dhillon's 'Brown Munde' to 'Excuses' Trending songs on everyone's playlist
AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill's 'Excuses' song has been trending among the fans and is frequently being used in memes and Instagram reels.
Sung by AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon, the song 'Insane' has over 72 million views on YouTube.
'Desires' is yet another super-hit song by the Punjabi singer, AP Dhillon and has gained about 16 million views on YouTube.
AP Dhillon's 'Deadly' is one of the songs from his notable music album, Majhail with lyrics written by the singer himself along with the composition by Gminxr.
'Brown Munde' released on Sep 18, 2020, has garnered over 415 million views on YouTube. The music video features many cameos by popular Bollywood celebrities.
The song 'Most Wanted' was released in March 2020 and it surpassed the mark of 10 Million views on YouTube in no time.
'Arrogant' is also among the notable songs sung by AP Dhillon. Written by Shinda Kahlon, the music video featured Shinda Kahlon and received over 9 million views on YouTube.
