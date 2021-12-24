AP pictures of the year highlight virus, unrest in Asia in 2021
Year 2021 of COVID-19 pandemic was remarkably tumultuous for Asia, and was gripped by terrible losses and widespread social and political unrest.
From military coup to protests and violence, horror of surging virus fatalities to a crowd-less Olympic Games held in specter of COVID-19 was captured in dramatic photos of 2021.
In Myanmar, military leaders upended years of quasi-democratic rule with a February seizure of power and then proceeded to violently suppress protests making arrests, causing injury and death.
In Hong Kong, authorities banned an annual candlelight vigil remembering China’s Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989, and used national security law to crackdown on pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.
Mount Sinabung erupted in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. The 2,600-meter (8,530-feet) volcano spewed materials a few thousand meters (yards) into the sky and deposited ash on nearby villages.
In Jan 2021, Sriwijaya Air commerical flight SJ-182 crashed into Java Sea at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Investigators in this photo are seen inspecting plane’s pieces.
Singaporean ship MV X-Press Pearl was caught ablaze and anchored off Colombo port at Kapungoda, Sri Lanka. Impoverished Sri Lankans salvage wreck washed off to the shore from the burning.
COVID-19 patient receives oxygen inside a car provided by a Gurdwara in New Delhi, India amid shortage of breathing gas. Shared tanks were used to assist COVID-19 patients waiting for a hospital bed.
Workers take a break during a busy day at Rorotan Cemetery reserved for those who died of COVID-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia as nations worldwide reeled under Delta variant wave.
People walk through the famed Kabukicho entertainment district of Tokyo on the first night of the government's lifting of a coronavirus state of emergency this year.
