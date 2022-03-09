Apple iPad Air 5 launched: Here's everything you need to know
Image: Apple
Apple launched the iPad Air 5 at the Apple spring event 2022 on Tuesday.
Image: Apple
The new iPad Air comes with the Apple-designed M1 chip, offering a massive leap in its performance. The tablet will run on iPadOS 15.4.
Image: Apple
The iPad Air 5 will be available at a starting price of Rs 54,900 in India with Wi-Fi + Cellular models costing Rs 68,900.
Image: Apple
The new iPad Air features a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for optimising the video conferencing experience for users.
Image: Apple
The iPad Air comes in five colours and works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.
Image: Apple
The iPad Air 5 also comes with a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, and blazing-fast 5G on cellular models.
Image: Apple