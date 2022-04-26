Apple is selling two premium smart water bottles for customers in the US: Check specs here
The HidrateSpark PRO is made with lightweight, shatter, and odor-resistant Tritan plastic.
Throughout each day, HidrateSpark PRO calculates and adjusts a personalized hydration goal based on your users' and activity level.
The free HidrateSpark App syncs seamlessly with the HidrateSpark PRO. It is available for US residents at $59.95.
The HidrateSpark Pro Steel is a stainless-steel, vacuum-insulated bottle that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
Throughout each day, HidrateSpark Pro Steel calculates and adjusts a personalized hydration goal based on user's body and activity level.
The smart water bottle flows to remind users to drink throughout the day and can be customized by pattern and colour. It is available for US customers for $79.95.
