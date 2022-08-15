Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 15 ,2022
Apple September 2022 event: Here are all the products expected to launch at the event
Image: Apple
Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 14 Pro series without the large notch this year.
Image: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo
Apple is also expected to reveal the iPad Pro (2022) at the September launch event.
Image: @ld_vova/Twitter
Apple is also expected to release the Mac Mini 2022.
Image: @ZONEofTECH/Twitter
Further, one of the most popular products from the company, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to come out at the event.
Image: Apple
The company could also release the second generation of AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).
Image: @TechSpias/Twtter
Apple is expected to launch all the products at one event and it could change its plans as well.
Image: Unsplash
