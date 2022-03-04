Apple Spring Events recap: What did the tech giant launch at previous Spring events?
Image: Apple
Last year, Apple revealed a new iPad Pro 2021 (5th generation). a redesigned iMac, a new purple coloured iPhone 12 and Apple AIrTags.
Image: Apple
In 2020, Apple revealed the second iteration of the iPhone SE with the A13 Bionic chipset, an iPad Pro (4th generation) and the MacBook Air (3rd generation).
Image: Apple
During the Spring Event in 2019, Apple launched its popular services like the Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple TV+ and the Apple Card. This was the year when Apple launched the iPhone 11 in the month of October.
Image: Apple
Spring Event 2018, Apple released one of the most popular iPads ever - the iPad (6th generation). This was the only product that was announced during the event.
Image: Apple
During the Spring Event in 2016, Apple released the first iPhone SE and the first-ever iPad Pro, which is the company's best tablet device.
Image: Apple
On March 8, 2022, Apple is expected to reveal a new iPhone SE with refreshed internals and a new iPad Air (5th generation). However, there might be other devices as well.
Image: Apple