April Fools' Day 2022: Here's how popular brands are celebrating the day

On April Fools' Day 2022, M&M'S Australia introduced their delicious new treat, with M&M’S and Skittles pre-mixed for the consumers to enjoy a chocolate and fruity flavour in one bite.
Image: facebook/@M&M'S Australia
McDonald's India took to their Instagram handle and played a prank on everyone by announcing free fries for everyone. However, they later mentioned that the free fries will only be available with 2 butter grilled burgers.
Image: Instagram/@mcdonaldsinindia
Subway Australia delighted their fans on April Fools' Day 2022 by introducing a footlong and naming it the 'SubDog' from Subway.
Image: Instagram/@subway_australia
As Burger King's 'Whopper' is a huge hit among the fans, Burger King India played a prank on everyone by calling it a 'burger.'
Image: Instagram/@burgerkingindia
Apart from these, Raymond celebrated the day with a similar announcement last year during which they introduced 'Raymond Iron' with a tagline that read -"From ‘The Complete Man’ to ‘Iron Man’!"
Image: Instagram/@myraymond