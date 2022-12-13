Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Dec 13 ,2022
Argentina vs Croatia: Key battles to watch out for in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal
Image: AP
Lionel Messi will be undoubtedly the biggest and most exciting players to look out for in the Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA WC semifinal game.
Image: AP
Messi's battle against 2018 World Cup golden boot winner Luka Modric will be one of the top battles to look out for on Tuesday night.
Image: AP
Julian Alvarez made history by becoming the first Argentina player to score in his first two World Cup starts since Hernan Crespo in 2006.
Image: AP
Julian's battle against Josko Gvadriol will certainly be exciting as the 20-year-old Croatian player has attracted interest from EPL with his show in the WC.
Image: AP
Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic played a key role for the team during their penalty shootout win against Brazil in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.
Image: AP
Livakovic's battle against Argentine footballer Rodrigo De Paul will be another key factor heading into the FIFA World Cup semifinal.
Image: AP
The Andrej Kramaric vs Nicolas Tagliafico is another key battle to look forward to during the Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal.
Image: AP
Find Out More