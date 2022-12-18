Vidit Dhawan
Dec 18 ,2022
Argentina vs France: 6 players to watch out for in World Cup final
Image: AP
Without a doubt, all eyes in the all-important final would be on Lionel Messi, who is likely competing in his final FIFA World Cup match.
Image: AP
The Argentine captain would be looking to win the one trophy that has so far eluded him in his glittering career.
Image: AP
While Messi would be looking to add another feather to his cap, his nemesis Kylian Mbappe would be looking to rewrite the record books himself.
Image: AP
Mbappe would be looking to become the first footballer since Pele in 1962 to win his first two FIFA World Cups.
Image: AP
The third person to look forward to in this match is Argentina's star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
Image: AP
Martinez, who has often been Argentina's savior previously, will have a task on his hands as he will need to stop France's lethal attack led by Mbappe.
Image: AP
Alongside Mbappe, France also has the country's top scorer in Olivier Giroud.
Image: AP
Giroud overtook Henry after netting his record 52nd goal against Poland earlier in this FIFA World Cup.
Image: AP
Julian Alvarez is another player to watch out for with the 22-year-old already having scored four goals in this FIFA World Cup.
Image: AP
Last but not least, Antoine Griezmann is a player to watch out for, with him given a new playmaker role in midfield.
Image: AP
