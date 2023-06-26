Aalokitaa Basu
Ariana Grande's preppy style evolution
Ariana Grande has always displayed her affinity for the preppy aesthetic even as her style continues to evolve.
Slick lines and clean cuts have always been her preference, case in point this bandeau top paired with a checkered flouncy skirt.
Off late, the singer has been incorporating elbow gloves into her ensembles much like this pair complimenting her yet again preppy set.
This look too, still retains the short hemline and uncomplicated silhouettes of preppy fashion, albeit washed down with a thorough splash of neon pink.
The singer has stayed committed to the aesthetic even during winters. Here she is seen in an oversized velvet sweater, a miniskirt and pink gloves.
This silhouette is in continuation of the aesthetic as she wears a buttoned cape dress, paired with embellished ballet flats and pale pink ear muffs.
