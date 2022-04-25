Arijit Singh's birthday: Times singer lent his voice to A-listers of Bollywood
Arijit Singh has carved a name for himself in the industry. The renowned singer has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his soulful tracks. The song 'Soch Na Sake' is sung by Arijit Singh from the Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur starrer film 'Airlift'.
Songs from the Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' became a massive hit. Arjit Singh who is known for his magical voice has sung the romantic track 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage', which is fans' all-time favourite song.
'Khairiyat' from the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Chhichhore' is voiced by famous singer Pritam, Arijit Singh. The song became an instant hit and struck a chord in the hearts of many individuals.
When talking about 'Aashiqui 2', Arjit Singh's name cannot be missed. The renowned singer has sung most of the tracks of the film including 'Tum Hi Ho', 'Hum Mar Jayenge', 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' and many others.
The Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's' title track song is sung by Arijit Singh and Pritam Chakraborty. Along with that, he has also sung the famous song 'Channa Mereya' from the film.
The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Kalank's' title track became a massive hit. The 'main tera, main tera' part of the song became viral on social media with artists creating videos lip-syncing on the track.
