Hardika Gupta
Jul 11 ,2023
Arjun Bijlani brings luxury car home
Arjun Bijlani is now a proud owner of a luxury car.
The actor recently bought Mercedes Benz.
The actor posed with his latest buy.
He distributed gifts and sweets to the photographers.
The actor was delighted after seeing his car. the venue was decked up with balloons.
He posed with his wife Neha Swami Bijlani.
The Bijlani family were all smiles for a family photo.
The photographers captured a sweet moment wherein Arjun can be seen giving a hug to his mon and son.
