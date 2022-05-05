Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's picture-perfect moments together
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been together for a while now and often share glimpses of their life together.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
They gave their fans and followers 'couple goals' as they post adorable pictures of the time they spend with each other.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
The duo was seen wrapping their arms around each other and smiling from ear to ear in one of the pictures they shared online.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Arjun Kapoor once posted a picture of the duo caught in a sweet candid moment as he wrote, "When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy"
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
The couple often enjoys date night and Malaika was seen planting a kiss on her beau's forehead as he grinned in the picture.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
The fan-favourite duo also often goes on holidays together and shared a goofy picture from their recent trip to the Maldives.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor