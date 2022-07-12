Aditi Rathi
Jul 12 ,2022
Arjun Kapoor: Here are the actor's steal-worthy looks from 'Ek Villain Returns' promotions
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
Arjun Kapoor took 'Ek Villain Returns' promotions to Paris as he looked dapper in a black suit.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
The actor has been channelling his inner villain in stunning all-black outfits and this is one of them.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
Arjun Kapoor stole hearts as he donned a brown jacket on a printed shirt and paired them with black jeans.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
He looked trendy as ever in an orange printed shirt and black bottoms.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
The '2 States' star donned a black leather jacket on a blue t-shirt as he gave away an intense look.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
The actor visited the sets of 'Naagin 6' in a black leather t-shirt, jacket and matching pants.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
