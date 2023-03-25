Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 25 ,2023
Arjun Kapoor looks sharp suited up
arjunkapoor/Instagram
Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to share a series of images of his new look.
arjunkapoor/Instagram
Arjun can be seen dressed dapper in a burgundy red suit with black paneling.
arjunkapoor/Instagram
He styled his suit with a pair of black sunglasses and a silver chain.
arjunkapoor/Instagram
His signature beard elevated the Rimzim Dadu suit he chose.
arjunkapoor/Instagram
As a final touch, he accessorised his look with an edgy earring.
arjunkapoor/Instagram
