Shreya Pandey
Apr 08 ,2023
Arjun Kapoor loves 'all-black' look
Arjun Kapoor shared a new set of pictures in an all-black outfit.
The actor wore a plain black shirt over black pants and layered the look with a textured black jacket.
Along with his all-black clothes, the Ishaqzaade actor also wore a black tie and completed the look with black shoes and sunglasses.
Out of the all-black look, the actor's new hairstyle stood out. Arjun wore his hair in a small ponytail.
Previously, the actor shared pictures in an all-black outfit for the NMACC event.
Arjun wore a custom-made, double-breasted black suit for the occasion.
