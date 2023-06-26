Hardika Gupta
Arjun Kapoor rings in birthday with Malaika Arora; sisters Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya
Arjun Kapoor turned a year older on Monday (June 26).
On the special occasion, he hosted a mid-night birthday bash.
The actor's girlfriend Malaika Arora was snapped outside the venue. She even danced to Chaiya Chaiya during the celebration,
Here, Arjun posed with his sisters - Anshula, Shanaya and Khushi.
Anshula and Arjun were all smiles for this photo.
The Kapoor sisters happily posed for the photo.
They sported beautiful summer dresses for the party.
