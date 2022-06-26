Arjun Kapoor's birthday: Here are 'Ek Villain 2' star's rare childhood pictures
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
Arjun Kapoor often drops childhood pictures with his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor's birthday, the actor dropped a cute childhood picture.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
The actor also shares adorable childhood pictures with his younger sister Anshula Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
The actor was surely an uber-cool kid and always stayed in style.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
The actor shares a deep and loving bond with his father and this picture is proof.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
Arjun Kapoor's adorable childhood pictures with his cousin Sonam Kapoor have a separate fanbase.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
The 'Ek Villain 2' star's adorable pictures with Anshula Kapoor are testimony to their cute brother-sister bond.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor