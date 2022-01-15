Army Day 2022: 'Tejas' to 'Sam Bahadur', upcoming war films to look forward to
Image: Twitter/@AjinkyaHN
'Pippa' will revolve around Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and will star Ishaan Khattar and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.
Image: Twitter/@VivekKu42333123
'Sam Bahadur' will be about Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army in 1971 and will star Vicky Kaushal.
Image: Twitter/@Vishalverma111
‘Ekkis’ is an upcoming war film that will revolve around second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal and will see Varun Dhawan in the lead.
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
‘Tejas’ will star Kangana Ranaut as Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill and will release on October 5, 2022.
Image: Twitter/@AjinkyaHN
On the occasion of Army Day 2022, Vivek Oberoi announced that he will be seen as an Indian soldier in ‘Verses of War’.
Image: Instagram/@vivekoberoi
Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala-starrer ‘Major’ is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh
Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Rannbhoomi' will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release in 2022.
Image: Twitter/@Rahulrautwrites