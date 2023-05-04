Prateek Arya
Arshdeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Yash Dayal: Worst bowling spells in IPL 2023 so far
Image: BCCI/IPL
The IPL 2023 has so far proven to be a paradise for batsmen. For the bowlers it has been the opposite. Jason Holder (5th) gave 55 runs against Mumbai.
Image: Twitter
At number 4 it is Jofra Archer. Archer gave 56 runs in his quota of 4 overs against PBKS.
Image: BCCI/IPL
At number 3, it is Vijaykumar Vyshak, who was at the end of these figures, 4-0-62-1, against CSK in Bengaluru.
Image: BCCI/IPL
At number 2 it is Arshdeep Singh. Singh, who dismantled the stumps against MI earlier, was picked apart by the side in the second leg at Mohali. He gave 66 runs
Image: BCCI/IPL
Before the reveal of the number 1, it should be noted that debutant Arjun Tendulkar was also taken for runs. He was hit for 31 in one over against PBKS.
Image: : AP
The most expensive till now has been, Yash Dayal. He ended the match against KKR with these figures, 4-0-69-0.
Image: BCCI/IPL
