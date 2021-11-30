Artists that are considered as 'Triple Threat', who can Act, Sing and Dance
Image: Instagram/@jlo
Jamie Foxx showed that he could sing and act in the 2004 film 'Ray', and he showed off his dance skills when he opened the 2009 BET Awards.
Image: Instagram/@iamjamiefoxx
Zac Efron showed that he could do it all when he appeared as Troy Bolton in the 2006 film 'High School Musical' and later in 'The Greatest Showman'
Image: Instagram/@zacefron
It's no secret that Lady Gaga has great vocals but her Super Bowl halftime performance from 2016 proved her as a great dancer. Plus her performance in 'A Star is Born' showcased her acting skills as well.
Image: Instagram/@ladygaga
Hugh Jackman has time and again proved that he is not only a great actor but singer and dancer as well. His performance in 'The Greatest Showman' says it all.
Image: Instagram/@greatestshowman
Jennifer Lopez started her career as a dancer and has since then proved her talents as a singer, actress, and dancer with numerous hits, successful tours, and several films.
Image: Instagram/@jlo