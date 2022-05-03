Arun Lal marries long-time friend Bulbul Saha in a private ceremony: In Pics
Image: Republic
Arun Lal tied the knot with Kolkata-based school teacher Bulbul Saha in a private ceremony on Monday Image: @bulbulsaha/Facebook
The newly-wed couple cut a two-layer cake named as 'Arun weds Bulbul' to celebrate their special moment Image: @bulbulsaha/Facebook
Arun Lal wore a waistcoat and kurta pyjama for the wedding while Bulbul donned a red benarasi saree Image: @bulbulsaha/Facebook
Arun Lal and wife Bulbul captured kissing each other to celebrate their D-day Image: @bulbulsaha/Facebook
As per reports, Lal has taken the consensus of first wife before deciding to marry again. His first wife, Reema, was also spotted posing alongside Lal and Bulbul at their haldi ceremony Image: @bulbulsaha/Facebook
It was a high-profile wedding blessed with the presence of Bengal cricket fraternity and other celebrities, including BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Image: Republic