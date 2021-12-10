As 'Aarya 2' releases here are other women-led web series to watch this weekend
'Aranyak', Raveena Tandon returns to the screen and stars as a police officer who is attempting to unveil the mysteries of a murder in a hill station. The series can be watched on Netflix.
'She' is written by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry for Netflix and follows the life of a female cop played by Aaditi Pohankar who go undercover to bust a drug cartel.
'Pushpavalli' is an Amazon Prime Video original series and is created by comedian Sumukhi Suresh, the show follows the life of a young woman trying to adjust to her life.
'Code M' features Jennifer Winget as an Indian Army Lawyer Monica Mehra who discovers a conspiracy plot during her investigation of a military encounter case. One can watch the show on Zee5 and Alt Balaji.
'The Queen's Gambit' follows the life of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a fictional chess prodigy on her rise to the top of the chess world while struggling with drug and alcohol dependency.
