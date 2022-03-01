As 'Adipurush' gets pushed, here are 8 Bollywood films announced for 2023 release
Image: Instagram/@omraut
Adipurush: The Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer reportedly modelled around the 'Ramayana' has faced multiple delays and the latest was it being pushed to January 12, 2023.
Image: Instagram/@omraut
Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone join hands for the first time in 'War' director Siddharth Anand's next. The action film with patriotism as a theme releases on January 26, 2023.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Luv Ranjan's next: There are two more films that will also be releasing on this day, one being this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, said to be a romantic comedy. It will also be releasing on January 26.
Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh
Tehran: There is all set to be a three-way clash as this John Abraham-starrer has also locked Republic Day weekend. It is being tipped as an 'action-packed' movie set in the Iranian city and 'based on true events.'
Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt reunite after 'Gully Boy' and have veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in a family-based love story. It releases on February 10, 2023.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Bull: The Shahid Kapoor-starrer film, reportedly a big-budget action project, is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by T-Series. The film is gearing up for release on April 7.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Animal: Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next is with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film also starring Parineeti Chopra revolves around a father-son relationship and releases on August 11, 2023.
Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff join hands for the first time and launch an action franchise through this film. It releases on Christmas 2023.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar