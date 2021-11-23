As Alia Bhatt gears up for RRR; see Bollywood actors who acted in notable South films
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has won hearts not just in Bollywood but also down South. Be it Enthiran
(Robot) or Kandukondain Kandukondain, Raavanan, and Jeans - she has acted in films in Tamil and Telugu.
Katrina Kaif has created an impact in South Indian film industry with films such as Malliswari, Allari Pidugu, and Balram vs Tharadas.
Sonakshi acted in 2014 Tamil action movie called Lingaa with Rajnikanth and Anushka Shetty. The movie depicted the British Raj in India.
Few know that one of Priyanka Chopra's first films was Tamizhan alongside South superstar Vijay. She even made her singing debut woith the song 'Ullathai Killathe' featuring in Tamizhan.
Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Kannada film Aishwarya. She ventured back to the South Indian film industry with Kochadaiiyaan starring with Rajinikanth in 2014.